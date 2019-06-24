Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
American accused of Vietnam overthrow plot gets 12-year term
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 24, 2019 10:30 pm EDT
HANOI, Vietnam — A Vietnamese court has sentenced an American to 12 years in jail for what was described as an attempt to overthrow the Communist nation’s government.
The state-owned Tuoi Tre newspaper reported Tuesday that 55-year-old Michael Nguyen was also convicted of inciting people to participating in protests with the intent to attack government offices in the capital, Hanoi, and southern Ho Chi Minh City.
Two Vietnamese men, Huynh Duc Thanh Binh, 23, and Tran Long Phi, 21, were sentenced to 10 and 8 years in prison respectively for the same charges after a half day trial Monday in Ho Chi Minh City.
The protests Nguyen is accused of planning did not occur.
Protests are rare in Vietnam, where the Communist authorities do not tolerate criticism of the government.
The Associated Press
