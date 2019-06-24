LOS ANGELES — A list of winners at the 2019 BET Awards, which aired live Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
____
— Video of the year: Childish Gambino, “This Is America”
— Best female R&B/pop artist: Beyoncé
— Best male R&B/pop artist: Bruno Mars
— Best female hip-hop artist: Cardi B
— Best male hip-hop artist: Nipsey Hussle
— Best new artist: Lil Baby
— Best group: Migos
— Best collaboration: Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”
— Album of the year: Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy”
— Viewers’ choice award: Ella Mai, “Trip”
— Lifetime achievement award: Mary J. Blige
— Humanitarian award: Nipsey Hussle
— Ultimate icon award: Tyler Perry
— Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award: Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again”
— Best actress: Regina King
— Best actor: Michael B. Jordan
— Best movie: “Blackkklansman”
— Youngstars award: Marsai Martin
— Sportswoman of the year: Serena Williams
— Sportsman of the year: Stephen Curry
— BET HER award: H.E.R., “Hard Place”
— Video director of the year: Karena Evans
— Best international act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)
— Best new international act: Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
The Associated Press