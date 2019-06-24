Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
16 stand trial in Turkey over anti-government protests
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 24, 2019 3:48 am EDT
ISTANBUL — The trial against 16 people accused of terror charges and organizing anti-government protests in 2013 has begun in Turkey as rights groups say the allegations are baseless.
The trial is taking place Monday and Tuesday in a prison complex on Istanbul’s outskirts. The 657-page indictment claims the defendants “attempted to overthrow the government.”
The protests began in 2013 to protect Gezi park in central Istanbul but quickly transformed to wider demonstrations across Turkey to oppose the government. Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse mostly peaceful protesters.
Prominent civil society figure Osman Kavala has been in pre-trial detention for 19 months and Yigit Aksakoglu, who works for an early childhood education foundation, for seven months.
Human Rights Watch called the charges “bogus.”
The Associated Press
