Two suspects sought in early morning downtown shooting

Last Updated Jun 23, 2019 at 7:23 am EDT

The Toronto Hilton hotel at University Avenue and Richmond Street. GOOGLE MAPS

Police are searching for two suspects after shots were fired outside a downtown hotel early Sunday morning.

Investigators say they located “evidence of gunfire” around 4 a.m. at the intersection of University Avenue and Richmond Street, which is near the Hilton Toronto hotel.

Police say there was no victim but are looking for a black Mercedes that was seen fleeing the area at high speed. There is no suspect descriptions at this time.

