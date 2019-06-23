Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
'Toy Story 4' opens below expectations with $118M weekend
by Jake Coyle, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 23, 2019 11:28 am EDT
This undated image provided by Disney/Pixar shows a scene from the movie "Toy Story 4." (Disney/Pixar via AP)
NEW YORK — Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” brought the box office to life after a three-week sequels slump, but its $118 million debut came in below industry expectations.
The “Toy Story 4” debut still ranks as the fourth highest animated film opening ever, not accounting for inflation. But heading into the weekend, a $140-150 million opening had seemed assured for “Toy Story 4.”
Adjusted for inflation, the film was shy of the $110.3 million — or about $129 million in today’s dollars — “Toy Story 3” made nine years ago.
The opening for “Toy Story 4” followed a string of underperforming sequels including “Dark Phoenix,” ”Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and “Men in Black: International.” But “Toy Story 4” had something those films didn’t: great reviews. It rates 98% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.