Siblings cross tightrope suspended 25-storeys up in Times Square

Siblings Nik and Lijana Wallenda have walked across a tightrope suspended between two skyscrapers – 25-storeys high up in the air in Times Square.

The duo started from opposite ends of the wire and when they met in the middle, Lijana sat down on the wire as Nik unhooked both of their harnesses to swap them – before stepping over her and continuing to walk.

The siblings offered motivational words to keep each other informed and on track during the stunt.

The moment Nik finished, he began rushing to the other end of the wire to be there for Lijana when she completed her walk.

Nik Wallenda is a seventh-generation acrobat and his sister joined him in a stunt for the first time since her near-fatal accident in 2017, when she broke nearly every bone in her face. The two siblings are from the famed Flying Wallenda’s circus family.