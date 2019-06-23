Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Shallow, strong earthquake rattles Indonesia's Papua
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 23, 2019 11:03 pm EDT
ABEPURA, Indonesia — A strong, shallow earthquake has rocked Indonesia’s easternmost province, and authorities say there have been no initial reports of major damage or injuries.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.1 quake was centred in a thinly populated area 233 kilometres (144 miles) west of Papua province’s Abepura town on Monday, at a depth of 20 kilometres (12 miles).
Rahmat Triyono, Indonesia’s head of earthquake and tsunami centre, said the quake was followed by several smaller aftershocks, but there is no immediate report of major damage or injuries.
Indonesia is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire.” A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed a total of 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.
The Associated Press
