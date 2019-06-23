Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sea lion bites girl at California beach in unusual attack
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 23, 2019 7:14 pm EDT
PISMO BEACH, Calif. — A sea lion has bitten a girl in what officials say is an unusual attack.
KTLA-TV reports that 13-year-old Megan Pagnini was posing for photos in the surf at Pismo Beach when a sea lion bit her leg around 8:30 p.m. June 14.
Pismo Beach Police transported Pagnini to a hospital from the beach in the city 177 miles (285 kilometres) north of Los Angeles.
“I was at the water, I was just playing around, jumping — having fun,” Pagnini says in a televised interview. “I was taking silly pictures, when all of a sudden, it came out of nowhere and bit my leg.”
Officials say Pagnini is healing well.
___
Information from: KTLA-TV, http://ktla.trb.com/
The Associated Press
