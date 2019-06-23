Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Santa Anita season ends after 30 horse deaths, trainer ban
by Beth Harris, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 23, 2019 9:06 pm EDT
Outriders wait for the first race during the last day of the winter/spring meet at the Santa Anita horse racing track Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Santa Anita , Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
ARCADIA, Calif. — Santa Anita’s troubled racing season has come to a close after the deaths of 30 horses at the Southern California track rattled the industry and led to Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer being banned when four of his horses were among the casualties.
There were no incidents during morning training hours or in the 10 races Sunday.
About 20 protesters briefly toted signs outside an entrance to the track, calling attention to the deaths and condemning the sport.
Hollendorfer had two horses entered to run closing day, but they, along with two others Saturday, were scratched by track stewards on the recommendation of a special panel convened to review horses’ medical, training and racing history.
