Report: Dubai plane that crashed followed others too close

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Experts investigating a fatal airplane crash that killed four people working on improvements at Dubai International Airport say the aircraft involved had followed too close to other larger planes just before the crash.

A preliminary report released Sunday by the United Arab Emirates’ General Civil Aviation Authority focused on the May 16 crash of a Diamond DA62 aircraft flown by contractors working on the project.

The report says the aircraft failed to keep the “minimum separation” between it and large jets landing at the airport. It also says that there was “inconsistency” by air traffic controllers in warning the small plane about turbulence from landing aircraft.

The plane crashed some 8 kilometres (5 miles) southeast of the airport in Mushrif Park near Dubai’s water reservoirs.

The Associated Press