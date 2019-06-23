Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Raptors coach Nurse jams on stage in Toronto with Hamilton band Arkells
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 23, 2019 11:25 am EDT
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse took his off-court skills on stage Saturday night.
Nurse, who led the Raptors to their first NBA championship in franchise history earlier this month, joined Hamilton rock band Arkells at their Toronto show to perform a song with them on guitar.
Fans posted photos and video on social media Saturday night of the rookie NBA coach, clad in his signature black NN baseball cap, strumming along to a cover of Stevie Wonder’s hit “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” at Budweiser Stage.
The crowd can be heard cheering loudly in one video as Nurse makes his surprise appearance on stage.
Nurse had been photographed several times throughout the season — and Toronto’s playoff run — with a guitar flung over his shoulder.
The Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals in six games to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy on June 13.