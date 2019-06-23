Loading articles...

Raptors coach Nick Nurse jams on stage with Hamilton band Arkells

Last Updated Jun 23, 2019 at 1:02 pm EDT

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse joined The Arkells on stage to play guitar at the band's concert in Toronto. 680NEWS/Scott Burnett

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse took his off-court skills on stage Saturday night.

Nurse, who led the Raptors to their first NBA championship in franchise history earlier this month, joined Hamilton rock band Arkells at their Toronto show to perform a song with them on guitar.

Fans posted photos and video on social media Saturday night of the rookie NBA head coach, clad in his signature black NN baseball cap, strumming along to a cover of Stevie Wonder’s hit “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” at Budweiser Stage.

Video courtesy of Scott Burnett

The crowd can be heard cheering loudly in one video as Nurse makes his surprise appearance on stage.

Nurse had been photographed several times throughout the season – and Toronto’s playoff run – with a guitar flung over his shoulder.

