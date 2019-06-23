Pride parade culmination of month-long festivities in Toronto

Toronto’s gay village is buzzing this afternoon as the city’s massive Pride parade takes place, with crowds wearing all colours and waving rainbow flags lining the downtown parade route under a clear blue sky.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Toronto Mayor John Tory will be among the thousands expected to attend the annual celebration of all things LGBTQ.

WATCH LIVE: Annual Pride Parade takes over streets of Toronto

Premier Doug Ford won’t be participating in the march. While he did take part in the York Region Pride event last weekend, he said he would not march in the Toronto event because uniformed police officers were excluded for a third year in a row.

Uniformed officers were first banned from the parade in 2017 over concerns of racial profiling, and were banned again in 2018 over criticism the force had not taken the disappearances of several men missing from the city’s gay village seriously.

Serial killer Bruce McArthur pleaded guilty earlier this year to murdering eight men with ties to the gay village.

The leadership of Pride Toronto had initially invited officers to apply to march in this year’s parade, but the membership narrowly voted to bar police once again.

Tory said he looks forward to having everyone being included and welcomed in the parade.

“I think it’s a day-by-day thing and I’m very optimistic and I’m going to work very hard to try and make sure that we have a police presence back in this parade, ideally next year,” said Tory ahead of this year’s event.

“It is a parade that is supposed to be about everybody being here and if the police are excluded then it’s not everybody. I think we’ll work it out if people of good will try hard to do so.”

Thirty-six-year-old Ryan Singh says this is his 17th Pride parade, and he believes the celebrations are safer without uniformed cops.

“I think police have a lot of work to do in order to reconcile with our community. They’ve done a lot of harm before and including the McArthur case,” said Singh.

He said every year is important to focus on the LGBTQ community that fought for acceptance, but it’s even more vital this year to recognize the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots – days of protests touched off by a police raid on the Stonewall Inn in New York City’s Greenwich Village in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969.

“I just think knowing that this community has been resilient for so long – even before Stonewall – and being aware of that history and marking that history is so important,” Singh said.

Kiki Jahan said he’s been attending Pride for about 11 years, and he hopes uniformed police will be allowed back into the parade in the future.

“It makes me sad they’re not allowed. I think they should be out here celebrating who they are,” said the 38-year-old.

Pride Toronto Grand Marshall Gigi Gorgeous says no matter who shows up, she’s pumped for the festivities

“I can’t wait to see everyone and feel the energy and just celebrate Pride, being proud of who you are and just feeling great about it.”