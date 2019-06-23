Loading articles...

Pompeo says US ready right now to resume talks with NKorea

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, June 23, 2019, before boarding a plane headed to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. is prepared to resume talks with North Korea “at a moment’s notice” if the North signals it wants discussions about denuclearization.

Pompeo told reporters Sunday that he hopes a letter recently sent by President Donald Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will provide a good foundation to begin to continue discussions with the North to denuclearize the peninsula.

The North’s state-run news agency on Sunday described Trump’s letter to Kim as “excellent” and reported that Kim said he would “seriously contemplate” the content. What was in the letter hasn’t been revealed by U.S. or North Korean officials.

The U.S. has demanded North Korea abandon its nuclear weapons entirely before international sanctions are lifted. Formal talks broke down earlier this year.

The Associated Press

