Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
New Boston area casino expected to draw 50k visitors Sunday
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 23, 2019 7:16 am EDT
EVERETT, Mass. — Massachusetts’ third casino is opening near Boston.
Encore Boston Harbor opens Sunday after years of anticipation and controversy .
The $2.6 billion casino, hotel and entertainment complex sits on 33-acres of formerly industrial land along the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts.
Casino officials are expecting more than 50,000 visitors Sunday and roughly 8 million annually.
The resort is in a notoriously congested area so officials are urging patrons to use transit options provided by the casino, such as free shuttles from nearby subway stations, local and interstate buses and a water taxi from downtown Boston.
The casino features a 671-room hotel tower, a gambling floor with 3,100 slot machines and 231 table games, 15 bars and restaurants, shops, lavish art displays and a harbour walk. It employs more than 5,000 workers.