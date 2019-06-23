Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Netanyahu ally says West Bank-Gaza corridor 'irrelevant'
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 23, 2019 8:16 am EDT
JERUSALEM — An Israeli Cabinet minister and ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is questioning a key component of the Trump administration’s new Mideast peace plan.
Tzachi Hanegbi, minister for regional co-operation, said Sunday that the U.S. proposal for a land link between the West Bank and Gaza Strip is “irrelevant” as long as the Hamas militant group controls Gaza.
The $50 billion economic plan, unveiled Saturday, calls for a travel corridor between the two Palestinian areas through Israel.
“It will be relevant when Gaza will stop being a pro-Iranian terror kingdom, meaning it’s irrelevant today and in the foreseeable future,” Hanegbi told Israel’s Kan Radio.
The U.S. is holding a two-day conference in Bahrain this week. The Palestinians have rejected the plan, while Israel will have no official representation.