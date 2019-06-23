Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Milwaukee man charged in death of 5-year-old who found gun
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 23, 2019 4:24 pm EDT
MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a Milwaukee man has been charged in the death a 5-year-old boy who found a gun and killed himself.
Court documents released Sunday by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office show 25-year-old Michael Moore is charged with neglecting a child resulting in death. Moore faces up to 25 years in prison.
Police say the child’s mother said she woke up to the sound of gunfire Tuesday and found her dead son in the living room.
Moore told police he carries a firearm everywhere, except for work. He said that on June 17, he put the loaded gun on a living room shelf. Police say Moore admitted a child could have reached the gun by climbing on a couch under the shelf.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Moore had an attorney.
The Associated Press
