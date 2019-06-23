Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Michael Jackson's popularity endures, even after new scandal
by Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press
Posted Jun 23, 2019 11:31 am EDT
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, Wade Robson, from left, director Dan Reed and James Safechuck pose for a portrait to promote the film "Leaving Neverland" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)
LOS ANGELES — Michael Jackson’s depiction as a child molester in the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland” earlier this year, but the negative publicity hasn’t greatly diminished the King of Pop’s image.
As Tuesday’s 10th anniversary of Jackson’s death approaches, experts say his music legacy is still going strong despite the documentary’s detailed abuse allegations.
Billboard senior editor Gail Mitchell says she interviewed around 30 music executives who believe Jackson’s legacy will withstand the controversy.
Signs of any broad backlash against Jackson are few.
The superstar’s music was taken off some radio stations, but is still being played in commercials and his memorabilia is still selling.
Jackson’s album and theatrical video of “Thriller” remains in the National Recording Registry, and a pair of museums say they’re not removing images or artifacts of him.