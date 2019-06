Mexican authorities send more migrants to detention centre

ARRIAGA, Mexico — Authorities in southern Mexico have sent about 100 more migrants to a detention centre amid the government’s push to deter Central Americans and others from crossing the country to reach the United States.

Civil rights activist Luis Arbey Perez Cruz in the municipality of Arriaga said the group of migrants was transported to a centre near the border with Guatemala on Sunday. He says that “it was five immigration vans, returning to the border.”

Pressured by the U.S., Mexico has deployed some 6,000 agents of the new militarized National Guard policing force along its southern and northern borders this month to help deter migrants. In Ciudad Juarez, just south of El Paso, Texas, National Guardsmen turned back migrants trying to cross the border during the weekend.

Oliver De Ros, The Associated Press