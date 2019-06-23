Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mexican authorities send more migrants to detention centre
by Oliver De Ros, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 23, 2019 4:15 pm EDT
Members of the National Guard stand guard outside an office of the General Attorney where migrants are brought before being transferred to Tapachula from Arriaga, Mexico, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Mexico has completed its deployment of 6,000 National Guard agents to help control the flow of migrants headed toward the U.S. and filled immigration agency posts to regulate border crossings, the government said Friday. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)
ARRIAGA, Mexico — Authorities in southern Mexico have sent about 100 more migrants to a detention centre amid the government’s push to deter Central Americans and others from crossing the country to reach the United States.
Civil rights activist Luis Arbey Perez Cruz in the municipality of Arriaga said the group of migrants was transported to a centre near the border with Guatemala on Sunday. He says that “it was five immigration vans, returning to the border.”
Pressured by the U.S., Mexico has deployed some 6,000 agents of the new militarized National Guard policing force along its southern and northern borders this month to help deter migrants. In Ciudad Juarez, just south of El Paso, Texas, National Guardsmen turned back migrants trying to cross the border during the weekend.