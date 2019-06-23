Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Memorial service Thursday for slain Sacramento officer
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 23, 2019 1:00 pm EDT
This photo released Thursday, June 20, 2019, by the Sacramento Police Department shows Adel Sambrano Ramos. A rookie Sacramento police officer was shot by Ramos during a domestic violence call and lay wounded for about 45 minutes as the gunman kept officers at bay with bursts of fire, authorities said Thursday. Officer Tara O'Sullivan, 26, was finally rescued with an armored vehicle but died at a hospital. (Sacramento Police Department via AP)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Memorial services for a Sacramento police officer shot and killed in the line of duty will be held Thursday.
Sacramento police say that Officer Tara O’Sullivan will be honoured at the Bayside Church’s Adventure Campus in Roseville, California.
Police say O’Sullivan was fatally shot during a domestic violence call Wednesday night.
The suspected gunman, Adel Sambrano Ramos, is due in court Monday.
Authorities say Ramos opened fire as O’Sullivan and other officers helped an unidentified woman pack her belongings from the garage of a North Sacramento home.
Police say Ramos was heavily armed and fired dozens of times at officers over an hours-long standoff.
Public defender Norm Dawson has declined to comment on behalf of Ramos until he has more details about the case.