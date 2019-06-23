Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Georgia: Protests held by parliament for 4th straight day
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 23, 2019 3:36 pm EDT
People applaud and listen to a speaker during a protest as opposition demonstrators gather in front of the Georgian Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, Sunday, June 23, 2019. The protesters consider Georgia's current government to be overly cooperative with Russia. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)
TBILISI, Georgia — Thousands of protesters have convened outside the Georgian parliament building, calling for the resignation of the interior minister and for changes in the election code.
The demonstration on Sunday marked the fourth straight day of anti-government protests that also focus on Russian control of two Georgian separatist territories.
The first protest was sparked by the presence of a Russian delegation in parliament. It erupted violently as demonstrators tried to storm the building and police fired rubber bullets and water cannons. More than 240 people were injured.
Demonstrators want the interior minister to resign over the forceful police response and vow to continue protesting.
Activist Salome Ugulava said Sunday: “The only hope for the government is that people will get tired of the protest,” adding “these people are not going to get tired.”