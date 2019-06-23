TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

BlackBerry earnings

BlackBerry Ltd. will report its first-quarter results on Wednesday. The company beat analyst estimates for profit and revenue in the previous quarter and announced an upbeat outlook for its current 2020 financial year including estimated revenue growth of between 23 per cent and 27 per cent.

Empire Co. update

Empire Company Ltd. will release its fourth-quarter and year-end results on Thursday. The company behind Sobeys and Safeway grocery stores reported third-quarter sales and net income were higher than the same time last year, but adjusted earnings were down.

Shaw earnings

Shaw Communications Inc. holds a conference call to discuss third-quarter results on Thursday. The cable and telecommunications company announced in May that it will sell its stake in Corus Entertainment Inc. for $548 million, the proceeds of which will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of debt.

BoC business outlook

The Bank of Canada will release its latest business outlook survey and senior loan officer survey on Friday. The central bank’s survey released in April found that corporate confidence dropped from its near-record heights last year and into negative territory for the first time since the third quarter of 2016.

Economic report card

Statistics Canada will report April results for gross domestic product by industry on Friday. After a sluggish start to the year, economists will be looking to see how the economy fared in the first month of the second quarter.

The Canadian Press