Detroit police arrest graffiti artist hired by city
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 23, 2019 1:24 pm EDT
DETROIT — A graffiti artist commissioned by the city of Detroit to paint a mural on a viaduct was arrested by police who believed he was committing vandalism.
The Detroit Free Press reports that 29-year-old Sheefy McFly, whose real name is Tashif Turner, was arrested Wednesday. Detroit commissioned him as part of a multi-year effort to fight illegal graffiti with city-approved artwork.
McFly says he didn’t have his city-issued permit with him. He says multiple police cars arrived on site even as a city official showed up to vouch for him.
Police spokeswoman Nicole Kirkwood says officers found McFly unco-operative. She says the disagreement led to McFly being arrested on suspicion of resisting and obstructing and on a warrant for an old parking ticket.
McFly says he was treated like a felon and felt threatened.
Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com
The Associated Press
