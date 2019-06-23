Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Closing arguments set for missing Chinese scholar case
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 23, 2019 11:48 pm EDT
FILE - This photo provided by the Macon County Sheriff's Office in Decatur, Ill., shows Brendt Christensen. The former University of Illinois doctoral student on trial in the killing of a visiting scholar from China bought Drano and garbage bags three days after the slaying, according to testimony Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Macon County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
PEORIA, Ill. — Closing arguments are set for the federal death penalty trial of a former University of Illinois doctoral student charged with kidnapping and killing a 26-year-old visiting scholar from China.
Monday’s closings follow a week and a half of testimony. If jurors convict Brendt Christensen, they must then decide whether he should be sentenced to die for beating Yingying Zhang to death with a baseball bat in 2017. The penalty phase could last weeks.
Defence attorneys began the trial by admitting Christensen killed Zhang. It’s part of a strategy to try to persuade jurors to spare Christensen’s life.
The case is being closely followed in China and by Chinese students in the U.S.
Champaign-based University of Illinois has more than 5,000 Chinese students, among the largest enrollments in the nation.