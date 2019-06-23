Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Bright murals greet visitors to poor Bolivian neighbourhood
by Paola Flores, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 23, 2019 11:23 am EDT
This May 31, 2019 photo shows a view from a cable car of the Chualluma neighborhood, in La Paz, Bolivia. Images of indigenous Aymara women selling produce and spices in the streets, hummingbirds taking flight and multicolored geometrical shapes burst from what once were plain adobe and brick walls on this hillside of Bolivia's capital. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
LA PAZ, Bolivia — A state-sponsored project in Bolivia is aiming to use urban art to capture some of the rich traditions of indigenous culture.
The project involves adorning homes with murals and was carried out by residents of a poor neighbourhood who have sought inspiration from Andean textiles.
Images on the side of walls now include indigenous Aymara women selling produce and spices in the streets, hummingbirds taking flight and multicolored geometrical shapes.
Resident Tomasa Gutiérrez heads the Chaulluma neighbourhood council.
She said: “When we wake up in the morning, we now see colours. We no longer see the adobe or brick. I love my view.”