Bright murals greet visitors to poor Bolivian neighbourhood

LA PAZ, Bolivia — A state-sponsored project in Bolivia is aiming to use urban art to capture some of the rich traditions of indigenous culture.

The project involves adorning homes with murals and was carried out by residents of a poor neighbourhood who have sought inspiration from Andean textiles.

Images on the side of walls now include indigenous Aymara women selling produce and spices in the streets, hummingbirds taking flight and multicolored geometrical shapes.

Resident Tomasa Gutiérrez heads the Chaulluma neighbourhood council.

She said: “When we wake up in the morning, we now see colours. We no longer see the adobe or brick. I love my view.”

Paola Flores, The Associated Press