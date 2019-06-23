Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Australia says 8 Australian children to return from Syria
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 23, 2019 11:41 pm EDT
CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s prime minister says eight Australian offspring of two slain Islamic State group fighters have been removed from Syria in Australia’s first organized repatriation from the conflict zone.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday the eight children being repatriated were in the care of Australian government officials. He would not identify the children or say when they would reach Australia.
Media reported that they include five children and grandchildren of Sydney-born convicted terrorist Khaled Sharrouf and three children of Islamic State group fighter Yasin Rizvic, from Melbourne. Both men and their wives died in the conflict zone.
The Australian newspaper reported the children have been taken by an aid agency to Iraq.
The Associated Press
