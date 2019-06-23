Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
ASEAN leaders call for restraint amid sea row, US-China rift
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 23, 2019 12:39 am EDT
Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte walks in to participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders summit plenary session in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, June 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
BANGKOK — Southeast Asian leaders have pressed their call for self-restraint in the disputed South China Sea after a new incident and renewed their alarm over the U.S.-China trade war with one warning it may spiral out of control.
The long-raging territorial conflicts and the protracted dispute between the two global economic powerhouses are high on the agenda of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders meeting Sunday in an annual summit in the Thai capital of Bangkok.
Facing predicaments such as the Rohingya refugee crisis in Myanmar, the leaders took the stage and clasped their hands together in a trademark ASEAN handshake to project unity.
The 10-nation bloc lumps together an absolute monarchy and constitutional monarchies, along with socialist republics and fledgling democracies.