Air Canada investigating after woman left in empty, locked airplane

Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger claims she was left alone in a pitch-dark airplane after it landed in Toronto.

In a post on Air Canada’s Facebook page, Tiffani Adams says she fell asleep during her 90 minute flight home from Quebec City on June 9. She says the next thing she remembers is waking up inside the freezing cold aircraft still strapped into her seat around midnight, approximately two hours after her flight landed.

Adams says she attempted to contact friends and family but her cellphone battery dies. She manages to find a flashlight in the airplane’s cockpit and uses it to send a distress signal out to anyone who may be nearby.

Adams says she managed to open the door to the plane but was faced with a 40 to 50 foot drop to the ground as there is no way for her to get down.

“I search frantically for a rope so I can climb down to safely (flight attendants seat is right by door I opened) but the seatbelt is too short to hang from so back to my distress signals,” she writes. “Now I’m hanging out the door reflecting the flashlight off the side of the plane (figuring reflective exterior will catch someone’s attention in the distance).”

Adams says she manages to catch the attention of a luggage cart driver, who brought her a ladder dock which she used to get off the airplane. She was then met by an Air Canada representative, who apologized and offered her a ride and hotel accommodation but Adams says all she wanted to do was go home.

An Air Canada spokesperson tells CityNews they have followed up with Adams and remain in contact her.

“We are still reviewing this matter so I have no additional details to share,” said Peter Fitzpatrick.

Adams says she continues to experience anxiety and insomnia since the incident occurred.

“I haven’t got much sleep since the reoccurring night terrors and waking up anxious and afraid I’m alone locked up someplace dark,” she writes. “Please share if you know of anyone who has gone through this I don’t like feeling so alone.”

