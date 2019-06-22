Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Turkey opposition seeks to repeat win in Istanbul redo vote
by Derek Gatopoulos, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 22, 2019
Backdropped by a poster of Turkey's President Recep Tayip Erdogan, a police officer provides security for the last election rally of Binali Yildirim, mayoral candidate for Istanbul from Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party, AKP, in Istanbul, Saturday, June 22, 2019, ahead of June 23 re-run of Istanbul mayoral elections. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
ISTANBUL — The Istanbul mayoral candidates have led their final campaign rallies heading into Sunday’s repeat election.
The city election held March 31 saw opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu narrowly defeat former Prime Minister Benali Yildirim, the candidate of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party.
The governing party challenged the results and Turkey’s election commission voided the vote after Imamoglu had already taken office.
Yildirim has promised to modernize the city’s infrastructure and transport systems. Imamoglu focused on urban poverty.
Some analysts say a second defeat in Istanbul would be a blow to Ergodan, who started his political rise as the city’s mayor