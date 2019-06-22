Three dead after SUV collides with tractor trailer near Listowel

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a crash Friday evening that left three people dead and a sent a third person to hospital.

Police say a transport truck collided with an SUV at the intersection of Perth Road 178 and Fordwich Line, northwest of Listowel shortly after 6:30 p.m.

They say the driver of the SUV and two others in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, while one child was rushed to hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the truck was treated and released from hospital.

No names or other information was immediately released, however, Huron County OPP were asking any witnesses to the crash to contact them.