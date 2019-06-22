Loading articles...

Fire crews battle three-alarm Scarborough industrial blaze

Last Updated Jun 22, 2019 at 7:40 pm EDT

Toronto Fire crews battled a three-alarm fire at an industrial facility on Progress Avenue on June 22, 2019 (Viewer photo credit Zakia Mir).

Toronto fire crews battled a three-alarm industrial fire in Scarborough Saturday.

Toronto fire said they got the call at around 5 p.m. for a report of a large fire at 333 Progress Avenue in Scarborough.

The blaze started in a compactor room and spread to the roof of the building, Toronto fire said.

The building was safely evacuated and there are no reports of injuries, fire added.

Viewer video from the area showed smoke covering the neighbourhood.

 

 

 

 

 

 

