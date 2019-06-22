Sudan protesters, Ethiopia envoy discuss talks with military

KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudan’s protest leaders say they are meeting with an Ethiopian envoy over proposals to resume negotiations with the ruling military council.

The leaders say they’ve received Ethiopia’s initiative for the transition from military to civilian rule, and would declare their position during Saturday’s meeting with Ethiopian diplomat Mahmoud Dirir.

The protesters are represented by a coalition of political groups, the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change.

Transition talks collapsed over the military’s crackdown against a protest sit-in earlier this month that killed dozens.

The protesters are calling for an international probe into the crackdown, as well as for restoring all previous deals they’d made with the military council before resuming talks.

These deals would include a three-year transition period, a protester-appointed Cabinet and a FDFC-majority legislative body.

The Associated Press