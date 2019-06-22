Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Small fire still burning at site of oil refinery explosions
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 22, 2019 10:08 am EDT
Flames and smoke emerge from the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex in Philadelphia, Friday, June 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
PHILADELPHIA — Officials say a very small fire continues to burn at a Philadelphia refinery following explosions and a pre-dawn blaze that shook homes and caused some minor injuries.
Philadelphia Energy Solutions said Saturday that workers are trying to isolate the remaining line, but access is limited “due to the damage and instability of the remaining structure.”
A company spokeswoman said officials haven’t decided whether to let fire burn itself out “but that may occur before we can safely isolate it.”
Authorities said the 4 a.m. Friday fire occurred at a tank containing a mixture of butane and propane. Five workers were treated for minor injuries, and nearby residents were asked to stay inside.
The cause remained unclear. Philadelphia emergency management officials said air quality tests found no threat to public health.
The Associated Press
