Security incident temporarily suspends operations at Terminal 1

Operations at Pearson Airport’s Terminal 1 were temporarily suspended for what the airport said was a “containment issue.”

Pearson Airport responded to a number of tweets just after 8:30 a.m. from frustrated passengers complaining about the lack of movement through security lines at the terminal.

“This delay has occurred due to a security issue, which is currently being investigated,” read one response.

In another tweet the airport said it was dealing with a “containment issue” that affected flights to the U.S. from Terminal 1. It said U.S. flights at Terminal 3 were not affected.

About an hour after the delay began, the airport tweeted that the containment issue affecting passenger processing at Terminal 1 had been resolved without providing any further details as to what led to the delay in the first place.