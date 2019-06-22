Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Security incident temporarily suspends operations at Terminal 1
by News Staff
Posted Jun 22, 2019 9:39 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 22, 2019 at 9:40 am EDT
People carry luggage at Pearson International Airport in Toronto THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Operations at Pearson Airport’s Terminal 1 were temporarily suspended for what the airport said was a “containment issue.”
Pearson Airport responded to a number of tweets just after 8:30 a.m. from frustrated passengers complaining about the lack of movement through security lines at the terminal.
“This delay has occurred due to a security issue, which is currently being investigated,” read one response.
In another tweet the airport said it was dealing with a “containment issue” that affected flights to the U.S. from Terminal 1. It said U.S. flights at Terminal 3 were not affected.
About an hour after the delay began, the airport tweeted that the containment issue affecting passenger processing at Terminal 1 had been resolved without providing any further details as to what led to the delay in the first place.