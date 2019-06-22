Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Richmond celebrates formal renaming of Arthur Ashe Boulevard
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 22, 2019 5:40 pm EDT
RICHMOND, Va. — Groundbreaking black tennis player Arthur Ashe Jr.’s hometown of Richmond, Virginia has renamed a major thoroughfare after him, after years of effort.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that thousands of people attended a ceremony Saturday to celebrate the formal renaming of Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
Ashe was the first black player selected to the U.S. Davis Cup team and the only black man to ever win the singles title at the U.S. Open, Wimbledon and the Australian Open.
He also was a well-known philanthropist who promoted education and civil rights.
Congressman John Lewis of Georgia was the keynote speaker Saturday.
Ashe’s once-segregated hometown has an athletic centre named after him and a sculpture of him. But proposals to rename a street for him have been defeated multiple times since Ashe’s 1993 death.
The Associated Press
