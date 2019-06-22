Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Prosecutor could decide on seventh trial in Mississippi case
by Jeff Amy, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 22, 2019 8:20 am EDT
JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi prosecutor who has tried the same man six times in a death penalty case now will decide whether to seek a seventh trial after the U.S. Supreme Court found racial bias in jury selection.
District Attorney Doug Evans faces that decision after the high court on Friday threw out the latest trial results in the case of Curtis Flowers.
Flowers is accused of killing four people in a Winona furniture store in 1996. Evans has tried Flowers six times, with four convictions overturned and two cases ending in mistrials.
Evans’ efforts to exclude black jurors led to Flowers’ appeal to the nation’s highest court.
Victims’ relatives say Flowers is the killer, but the defence says he’s innocent.
Evans has told reporters he hadn’t decided whether to try Flowers again.
