Police identify US postal worker shot to death in Louisiana
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 22, 2019 11:20 pm EDT
SHREVEPORT, La. — A coroner’s office has identified the U.S. postal worker shot to death in Louisiana on Saturday morning.
A release from the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says 52-year-old Antonio Williams was shot while making deliveries in a residential area of Shreveport, around 11 a.m.
Police in the northern Louisiana city say the man was shot in the upper body multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police identified Williams using fingerprint comparison. An autopsy has been ordered.
Police were questioning several witnesses, and the Shreveport Times reported that a postal inspector also was investigating.
A U.S. Postal Service spokesman did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press.
The Associated Press
