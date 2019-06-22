Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Multiple shootings in Baltimore leave 2 killed, 6 injured
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 22, 2019 11:51 am EDT
Baltimore Police say two people are dead and six others are injured after several overnight shootings around the city.
Police said an unidentified man early Saturday approached a crowd standing in East Baltimore and began shooting. A 19-year-old man was shot in the stomach and later died at a local hospital. Four others were also shot.
Police said that event was one of four overnight shootings that saw eight people shot and left two dead.
One man was killed after being shot in the head.
Police did not identify any of the victims or suspects.
Baltimore is struggling to bring down a violent crime rate that is among the highest in the country.
