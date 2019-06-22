Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mauritania votes as departing president respects term limits
by Ahmed Mohamed, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 22, 2019 3:05 am EDT
NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania — Mauritanians are going to the polls to elect a new president.
The outgoing leader’s preferred successor on Saturday faces five opposition candidates in this West African nation threatened by Islamic extremism.
One candidate of sub-Saharan African descent wants to improve race relations in a country where activists estimate tens of thousands of people still live in slavery despite the practice being banned for decades.
Mauritania has suffered five coups since independence from France in 1960, and has been led by military rulers for much of that time.
President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz seized power in 2008 and is barred by the constitution from seeking another term. In respecting term limits instead of seeking to change the constitution he contrasts with several leaders elsewhere in Africa in recent years.