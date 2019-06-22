Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
German ministers urge crackdown on far-right crime
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 22, 2019 6:08 am EDT
People attend a protest ralley in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 against far right violence. German police are investigating a series of threats sent to officials and institutions days after the arrest of a far-right extremist on suspicion of killing a pro-migrant politician. Slogan reads 'Stop Far Right Violence' (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)
BERLIN — German government ministers have called on Germans to stand up against far-right extremists.
In remarks published Saturday in the German daily newspaper Bild, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said “looking away can be fatal — we must call out far-right terrorism by its name.”
And Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said he wants to crack down harder on far-right crime.
Their comments come after Walter Luebcke, a long-time member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party, who was found shot in the head at his home on June 2.
Police arrested 45-year-old Stephan Ernst over the killing. Ernst has a string of convictions for far-right crime dating back to the late 1980s.