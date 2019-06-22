Ford Fest takes place today as controversy swirls around Premier

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative party are hosting Ford Fest today.

It’s an annual event with food and entertainment that used to be held at the Ford family home in the Etobicoke area of Toronto.

It is still free and open to the public, but unlike previous years, this year’s gathering requires attendees to register for tickets and comes with the caveat that anyone can be denied a ticket.

Last year’s Ford Fest, held on the grounds of a recreation centre in Vaughan, Ont., came as the Progressive Conservatives were riding high, a few months after forming a majority government.

This year’s Ford Fest, held at the Markham Fairgrounds, comes as the Tories slump in the polls and Ford’s personal popularity has taken a hit following a budget that contained many unpopular cuts.

The event also comes just two days after Ford completed a major cabinet shuffle that saw several high profile MPPs demoted and just hours after accepting the resignation of his chief of staff, Dean French, amid accusations of nepotism following several political appointments.