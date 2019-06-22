Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Exploration under way for southeast Alaska mine project
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 22, 2019 5:24 pm EDT
JUNEAU, Alaska — The developer of a proposed mine in southeast Alaska is moving ahead with exploration following a favourable court decision.
Constantine Metal Resources took over the claim near Haines in 2006.
Liz Cornejo, the company’s vice-president for community and external affairs, told the Juneau Empire she believes mines, eagles and fish can co-exist.
An Alaska Native tribe and conservation groups sued the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, alleging the agency neglected its duties in permitting expansions of mineral exploration in the area.
But a federal judge ruled the agency isn’t required to review future effects of a mining project before approving exploration. That decision has been appealed.
Erin Whalen, with Earthjustice’s Alaska office, says not enough research has been done on the potential impacts of mining in the region.
