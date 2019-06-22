Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Device to trap plastic waste in Pacific Ocean relaunches
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 22, 2019 7:21 pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO — A floating device designed to catch plastic waste has been redeployed in second attempt to clean up a huge island of trash swirling in the Pacific Ocean between California and Hawaii.
Boyan Slat, creator of The Ocean Cleanup project, announced on Twitter that a 2,000-foot (600-meter) long floating boom that broke apart late last year was sent back to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch this week after four months of repair.
A ship first towed the U-shaped barrier from San Francisco to the patch last fall to trap the plastic, allowing a support vessel to fish out the collected plastic and transport it to land. But during the first run, the boom broke apart under constant waves and wind and the boom wasn’t retaining the plastic it caught.
