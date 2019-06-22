Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dems' presidential field takes spotlight in South Carolina
by Bill Barrow, Meg Kinnard And Will Weissert, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 22, 2019 12:43 am EDT
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren addresses the crowd at House Majority Whip Jim Cyburn's "World Famous Fish Fry" on Friday, June 21, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. Nearly all the candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination appeared at the event. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Almost the entire sprawling Democratic presidential field of more than 20 candidates took the same stage in the South’s first primary state, looking to make connections in a primary battleground that has helped propel the party’s last two nominees.
Former Vice-President Joe Biden reintroduced himself to South Carolina voters at gatherings he’s attended many times before. His rivals tried to convince a boisterous throng at a Friday event to consider a new path.
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn’s annual fish fry, a longstanding event that this year has blossomed into a centerpiece ahead of the 2020 election. The weekend includes the state party convention and a Planned Parenthood forum on abortion rights Saturday.
