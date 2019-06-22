Dems' presidential field takes spotlight in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Almost the entire sprawling Democratic presidential field of more than 20 candidates took the same stage in the South’s first primary state, looking to make connections in a primary battleground that has helped propel the party’s last two nominees.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden reintroduced himself to South Carolina voters at gatherings he’s attended many times before. His rivals tried to convince a boisterous throng at a Friday event to consider a new path.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn’s annual fish fry, a longstanding event that this year has blossomed into a centerpiece ahead of the 2020 election. The weekend includes the state party convention and a Planned Parenthood forum on abortion rights Saturday.

Bill Barrow, Meg Kinnard And Will Weissert, The Associated Press







