Canadian man murdered in Chile during attempted robbery

Global Affairs Canada has confirmed that a Canadian has been murdered in Chile.

According to local authorities, the unidentified man was stabbed in the port city of Valparaiso around midday on Friday.

“He was with his wife and daughter seeing the port area,” police officer Oscar Alarcon tells Reuters. “He was approached by two people who tried to steal his backpack. From the altercation that followed, he was injured with a weapon that unfortunately caused his death.”

Jorge Sharp Fajardo, the mayor of Valparaiso, called the murder “reprehensible.” He says two suspects were attempting to steal the man’s camera during the violent attack.

A statement from Global Affairs offered their condolences to the family and friends of the murdered Canadian.

“Consular officials stand ready to provide assistance to the victims’ family (and) are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information.”

According to local newspaper reports, the 57-year-old man and his family reside in the capital of Santiago, which is approximately 100 km from where the incident occurred.