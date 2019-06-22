Loading articles...

Authorities say 9 killed after aircraft crashes in Hawaii

HONOLULU — Hawaii transportation officials say nine people have died after a twin-engine aircraft crashed in Hawaii.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation says nine were aboard the aircraft when it went down Friday evening near Dillingham Airfield in the northwest corner of Oahu and no one is expected to have survived.

Officials initially reported that six people had been on board.

The Associated Press

