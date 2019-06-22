Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Activists step up trainings amid Trump deportation threats
by Sophia Tareen, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 22, 2019 1:41 pm EDT
In this Thursday, June 20, 2019 photo, Diana Solorio, Hines Law vice president of finances and administration, speaks about immigrant workers' rights during a presentation at the Mexican Consulate in Atlanta. With renewed pledges on mass deportations, immigrant rights activists have fine-tuned and ramped up one of their most basic organizing tools: The know-your-rights training.(AP Photo/Andrea Smith)
CHICAGO — With renewed pledges on mass deportations, immigrant rights activists have fine-tuned and ramped up one of their most basic organizing tools: The know-your-rights training.
From Los Angeles to Atlanta, advocates and attorneys have brought civil rights workshops to schools, churches, storefronts and consulates, tailoring their efforts on what to do if U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers show up at home or on the road.
The activists from organizations big and small have role played interactions, handed out pocket guides, provided hotlines, hosted webinars and offered scripts on what to say.
The result, advocates argue, is more savvy immigrants who are increasingly refusing to open their doors or provide information, something they hope will blunt any impact of a deportation effort that President Donald Trump will start in the coming days.