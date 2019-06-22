SIU called in after 1 person killed, 3 others hurt in vehicle collision

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in to investigate after one person was killed and three others hurt in a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough, Toronto police said Saturday.

Police said the collision occurred at the intersection of Scarborough Golf Club Road and Lawrence Avenue East at around 7:13 p.m.

One patient was transported to the hospital in critical condition but has since died, Toronto EMS confirmed Saturday night.

Two other patients were taken to the hospital in serious condition, along with a fourth person who suffered minor injuries, EMS said.

The SIU is an arms-length agency of the provincial government which investigates incidents involving police officers where there has been a serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

