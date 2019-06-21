Loading articles...

Woman, child seriously injured in Mississauga intersection

A woman and child were seriously injured after being struck by a car at the intersection of Erin Mills Parkway and Battleford Road in Mississauga. CITYNEWS/Walter Korolewych

A woman and a child suffered serious injuries after being struck in Mississauga.

Police say they were called to the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Battleford Road around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Paramedics say they transported a woman to a Toronto trauma centre while a child, believed to be
between 2 to 3 years old, was taken to Sick Kids hospital.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating in the investigation.

