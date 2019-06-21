Wisconsin Supreme Court to rule on GOP lame-duck session

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is preparing to rule on a legal challenge to a lame-duck session the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature called after setbacks in last year’s midterm election.

GOP legislators passed several laws to curtail the power of incoming Democrats during the session, which followed losses by Republican Gov. Scott Walker and the state’s attorney general.

Liberal-leaning organizations sued, arguing the session was illegal. A county judge agreed and blocked the laws, but a state appeals court stayed that ruling.

Among other things, the laws prohibit Gov. Tony Evers from pulling the state out of lawsuits without legislative approval and require the attorney general to get lawmakers’ permission to settle cases.

Lawsuits in state and federal court challenging the laws themselves are also pending.

The Associated Press